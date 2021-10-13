CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Food & Drinks

Canned Pumpkin Actually Is Pumpkin, but Not the Kind You Carve

By Kimberly Holland
Food & Wine
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn a 2016 story titled "I Just Found Out Canned Pumpkin Isn't Pumpkin At All, And My Whole Life is Basically a Lie," a writer with our sister publication MyRecipes spelled out how she believed canned pumpkin was actually squash, not pumpkin. The story, which also appeared on allrecipes.com, spread like wildfire, igniting outraged cooks in all corners of the country — for good reason. We've all believed our precious cans of pumpkin puree come from magical fields of orange gourds that bask in the sun until they're ripe for the picking.

www.foodandwine.com

Comments / 0

Related
Best Life

If You're Over 65, Never Eat This Kind of Cheese, Says Mayo Clinic

There's no denying it: however young you may look or feel at heart, aging is not without its own set of challenges. And while some of them make their presence known—those pesky new aches and pains, for instance—others can be far more subtle, and unfortunately far more dangerous. If you're over the age of 65, this may mean adopting important changes in your wellness plan, including your diet. In particular, experts say that there's one kind of cheese that may put you at serious risk of food-borne illness as a senior, despite being perfectly safe for those under 65. Read on to find out which type of cheese to avoid, and the one way you can still safely enjoy it!
PUBLIC HEALTH
NewsTalk 1280 WGBF

Need Another Reason To Hate Candy Corn? It’s Made With Bugs…

Candy corn is the most debated Halloween candy of all time. You either like it or you HATE it. However, even if you do like it, you might not after reading this. Every year, people on social media debate on whether or not candy corn is gross or not. It's one of those debates where there is no in-between. You either like it or you don't. It seems like the majority of people don't like candy corn. However, if everyone hates them so much, why are they still a popular candy during this time of year? I'll admit, I am one of those who actually do like candy corn...but I just found something out about candy corn that might make me think twice about eating it.
FOOD & DRINKS
EatThis

The #1 Best Canned Tuna to Buy, Says Dietitian

Tuna is a lean protein that fulfills many dietary needs and tastes delicious—and we're not alone in our tuna fandom. The canned version of the meat, in particular, is wildly popular. In the U.S. alone, we eat around one billion pounds of canned and pouched tuna a year, according to the National Fisheries Institute. A can of tuna can last for up to four years in your cabinet, before eventually making its way into a tuna sandwich, salad, or any one of these inventive recipes.
RECIPES
countryliving.com

Walmart Is Selling A Box With 488 Pieces Of Halloween Candy To Last You All Season

As we gear up for Halloween, besides spooky cocktails and ghoulish appetizers, you should be thinking about what candy you'll be picking up (whether it be for trick-or-treaters or for yourself!). If this tends to be the hardest decision you make all season, Walmart has a variety box of almost 500 candy pieces to prove the more options there are the better.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pumpkin Pie#Pumpkin Bread#Butternut Squash#Food Drink#Canned Pumpkin
asapland.com

Benefits of Eating Raisins

Raisins not only provide a delicious and healthy snack but also contain various essential nutrients that offer various health benefits. These nutritious dried grapes can help prevent certain conditions and diseases such as urinary tract infections (UTIs) and kidney stones. They are also rich in antioxidants which protect the body against cell damage caused by free radicals. Furthermore, they contain significant amounts of potassium, magnesium, manganese, and iron.
FOOD & DRINKS
My Country 95.5

5 Easy Recipes That Are Perfect To Take To A Friend In Need

One of the best parts about Wyoming is that we are always willing to lend a helping hand. It's even written into the Code Of The West "Do what needs to be done." When my son broke his arm last year in a football game (resulting in 2 plates and 11 screws) I had several friends who dropped off meals for us.
RECIPES
12tomatoes.com

How To Make Perfectly Boiled Eggs That Are Easy To Peel

When it comes to boiling eggs, everyone has different preferences. But when it comes to hard-boiled eggs, it can be a little difficult to peel them. Have you ever experienced the hassle of trying to get an egg out of a shell that is crumbling and becoming too bitty to deal with?
RECIPES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
FDA
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
tastywoo.com

This is The Oldest PECAN PIE Recipe (from 1925)

This is the oldest pecan pie recipe, which originates from 1925. In fact, the pecan pan was promoted by the company which made corn syrup (that is the 2nd-most known ingredient), after the nuts. This original pecan pie is very easy-to-make. It will take you about one hour. Ingredients:. For...
RECIPES
Southern Bite

Easy Apple Crisp

While pumpkin and pumpkin spice both get a lot of airtime in the fall, a recent survey of my readers easily showed apples are the real star of fall desserts. That combined with a few recent requests from readers for my Apple Crisp recipe, means today is just about that… Apple Crisp.
RECIPES
BHG

Sweet Potato Pie Recipes You'll Crave Even When It's Not Thanksgiving

We all know pumpkin pie is a holiday dessert favorite, but we're here to brag on the amazing sweet potato pie. The sweet orange spuds are available most of the year. Come fall, you'll want to grab a few extra pounds from the store to create one of these delicious sweet potato pie recipes. We've got old-fashioned sweet potato pies as well as innovative takes featuring sweet toppings (yes, there are marshmallows ahead!), nuts, and even a pumpkin-sweet potato mashup.
RECIPES
eatwell101.com

72 Easy Soup Recipes

Easy Soup Recipes – If there’s one thing we love about cold weather, it’s soup! Simmer up one of these easy homemade soup recipes on a cool day. Scroll down to check out our favorite recipes for chicken soup, vegetable soups, Instant Pot soups, and many more! Enjoy!. Our Most...
RECIPES
Southern Bite

Peanut Butter Cream Pie

This post is sponsored by my friends at the Alabama Peanut Producers Association, but all opinions expressed are my own – just as always. Thanks for supporting the brands that support my family and me. If you’ve been hanging around these parts for any length of time, you’ve probably heard...
RECIPES
Food & Wine

Corn Biscuits with Savory Herb Streusel

Stir together Parmigiano-Reggiano, flour, chives, parsley, thyme, onion powder, pepper, and salt in a medium bowl. Grate butter using large holes of a box grater into flour mixture. Using your fingertips, work in butter until mixture is crumbly and begins to clump together. Cover and chill streusel while preparing biscuit dough.
RECIPES

Comments / 0

Community Policy