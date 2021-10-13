CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Height of achievement: 7ft 0.7in Turk is tallest living woman, Guinness Records confirm

By Stewart Carr
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 6 days ago

A woman declared the tallest in the world hopes to inspire others to accept themselves.

Rumeysa Gelgi, who stands at 7ft 0.7inches (215.16cm), has officially been named the tallest woman alive by Guinness World Records.

Her stature is the result of a condition called Weaver syndrome which, among other things, causes accelerated growth.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VBFTd_0cQ0F6dg00
Rumeysa Gelgi (left) has been declared the tallest woman in the world
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3pWESa_0cQ0F6dg00
Ms Gelgi has a condition called Weaver syndrome which, among other things, causes accelerated growth

The 24-year-old from Turkey said: 'Every disadvantage can be turned into an advantage for yourself so accept yourself for who you are, be aware of your potential and do your best.'

This is the second time Ms Gelgi has achieved a world record after being named the tallest teenager alive in 2014.

Since then, she has used her platform to advocate for others with rare conditions.

She mostly uses a wheelchair although she can walk with the help of a walking frame.

Craig Glenday, editor in chief at Guinness World Records, said: 'It's an honour to welcome Rumeysa back into the record books.

'Her indomitable spirit and pride at standing out from the crowd is an inspiration.

'The category of tallest living woman is not one that changes hands very often, so I'm excited to share this news with the world.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3teNrS_0cQ0F6dg00
Ms Gelgi said: 'Every disadvantage can be turned into an advantage for yourself so accept yourself for who you are'

The tallest man in the world, Sultan Kosen, is also Turkish.

He was measured at 8ft 2.8in (251cm) in 2018.

The tallest woman to have lived was Zeng Jinlian, from China, who was measured at 8ft 1in (246.3cm) before her death in 1982.

