Raleigh, N.C. — Two men have drowned in less than two days at Falls Lake and Kerr Lake, authorities said Monday. The Vance County Sheriff's Office got a call at about 12:45 a.m. Sunday that a man had gone under the water and didn't resurface at Kerr Lake while trying to retrieve a boat that had drifted away from shore.

DURHAM COUNTY, NC ・ 4 HOURS AGO