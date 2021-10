Blizzard may have resolved the server issues for Diablo 2 Resurrected, but players are still facing a long wait to actually get in and play the game. Diablo 2 Resurrected didn’t have the smoothest launch players have ever seen, to say the least. Fans blasted Blizzard for chronic server issues, and even after devs said the issue should be under control, there are now complaints about how long it actually takes to get into the game.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 1 DAY AGO