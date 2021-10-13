IPT students to return to campus with strict SOPs

TOWSON, Md. (WJZ) — There is a nationwide teachers shortage and Baltimore County Public Schools is feeling the impact. “They had larger than normal classes when the school year started. It has gotten better,” said Teresa Propst, Parent. Teresa Propst says the demand for virtual learning put a strain on her child’s class earlier this year. “I feel for the teachers. They are doing the best they can and trying to keep themselves safe and the kids,” said Propst. This shortage has been impacting schools in our area for some time. Last month, WJZ interviewed the President of the Maryland State Education Association. “We really...

