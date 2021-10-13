IPT students to return to campus with strict SOPs
KUALA LUMPUR (Oct 13): Come Friday (Oct 15), students of higher learning institutions (IPT) will start returning to campus to attend face-to-face classes after months of having to cope with online learning due to Covid-19. It is learned that all guidelines and the standard operating procedures (SOPs) to welcome the students back on campus have been prepared by the Ministry of Higher Education (MOHE) with approval from the National Security Council (MKN).www.theedgemarkets.com
