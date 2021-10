Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) is a community driven token that launched on the Binance blockchain October 1st at a $500,000 market cap and is currently at $18,000,000 market cap. Binance tweeted, "It's time to accelerate #BinanceSmartChain's journey towards scaling and mass adoption. We're announcing the biggest growth fund in the history of crypto - the $1 billion fund to push the adoption of not only BSC but the whole blockchain industry," The Doxxed Developer, Brian Sumner was previously part of the Baby Doge team which became one of the most popular Doge coins reaching over $1 billion market cap.

