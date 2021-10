Coal production is increasing in Montana and Wyoming as demand in the Asia Pacific ratchets up. Coming off a volatile year in 2020, which saw mine closures and furloughs, Montana’s mining industry has turned out 20.3 million tons of coal in the first nine months of 2021. That’s a 2% increase of 524,000 tons over 2020, when the state had two more mines operating than it does currently. Production numbers through Oct. 2 are reported by the U.S. Energy Information Administration. Wyoming production is up 11.8 million tons compared to the first nine months of 2020, a 7% increase.

MONTANA STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO