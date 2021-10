As more and more drivers are texting behind the wheel, Iowa State Patrol are taking an innovative approach to stop the dangerous behavior before it starts. It’s fairly common knowledge that texting while driving can be extremely dangerous, but up until now, there was no good way to catch people doing it except by chance or witnesses reporting them to authorities after they crash into something or someone. In an effort to make our roads safer, Iowa State Patrol are using semi truck s to catch texting drivers. The new tactic has the potential to dramatically reduce the number of car accidents and fatalities in the state.

IOWA STATE ・ 12 DAYS AGO