They say behind every great man is a great woman, and for Booker T, that is his Queen Sharmell, who has been there every step of the way during the evolution of Reality of Wrestling. Their Texas-based promotion helped provide a platform for young dreamers and emerging stars to hone their skills. ROW recently signed a deal that will increase its presence throughout the country with its episodic show running various new markets. For Sharmell, the recent development means everything.

WWE ・ 8 DAYS AGO