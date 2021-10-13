CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monmouth, IL

Juvenile Arrested for Possible Threat to Monmouth-Roseville High School

 5 days ago

Report courtesy of Ken Helms, Communications Director City of Monmouth. Phone (309) 734-8383POLICE DEPARTMENTFax (309) 734-7934. On October 12, 2021 at approximately 2:20pm a report was made to the Monmouth Police Department advising of a possible violent threat towards Monmouth-Roseville High School. Officers arrived at Monmouth-Roseville High School to investigate. Officers learned through the initial investigation that the suspect was a juvenile and was not on the high school campus. The juvenile suspect was located at their residence in the 400 block of N. F St. in Monmouth and subsequently taken into custody. Charges are pending via the Warren County State’s Attorney’s office.

