Rams punish Mustangs 54-6, now 6-1 on season, 4-0 in district play

The Greene County Rams continue to do well this season, holding the Shenandoah Mustangs to just six points versus their own 54 for Senior Night last Friday. In the first quarter of the game, the Rams picked up 12 points and prevented the Mustangs from gaining much traction on the scoreboard. Ram quarterback Bryce Stalder was responsible for both of the touchdowns. The first was a successful throw to Jackson Morton to get things going. Stalder then ran the ball 10 yards for a second touchdown.