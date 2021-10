The Greene County Rams volleyball team faced off against the Perry Jayettes on Perry’s home court Oct. 5, winning all three sets of the night. The sets went 25-11, 25-9 and 25-23, all to the Rams. Once again, Greene County junior Bella Schroeder led the team in kills for the night, adding 12 to her name. After the game on Tuesday, Schroeder was ranked fifth in the Heart of Iowa Conference for kill efficiency.