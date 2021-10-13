CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Watertown, MA

Watertown Girl Scouts’ Project to Protect the Charles River Earns a Bronze Award

By Guest Writer
Watertown News
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe following piece was provided by the leaders of Girl Scout Troop 82131:. Earlier this year, Girl Scout Troop 82131, made up of 12 Watertown girls (then fifth graders), teamed up to make a difference in Watertown, learn important leadership skills, and see how their seemingly small actions can make a big difference to their community. All their work together over a period of 18 months helped the girls earn the Girl Scout Bronze Award — the highest award a Junior can achieve.

