Timothy D. Hatcher, 69 of Elyria, passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family on October 11, 2021 at Genesis Hospital in Zanesville. Tim was born in Beckley, West Virginia on May 23, 1952. He was an avid fan of the Cleveland Browns and Cleveland Indians. He enjoyed traveling, playing horseshoes, cornhole, and cards. He also enjoyed shooting pool with all of his daughters and grandchildren, whom he taught how to play. The most important thing to him was spending time with his family. He had a great sense of humor and was the “go to” handyman. He was always there when he was needed. He was a very devoted and loving father and grandfather who will be greatly missed and forever remembered.