Mary Prusik
Mary Prusik passed peacefully on September 22nd 2021 in Overland Park, Kansas. She was born in Beatrice, Nebraska on August 5th 1939 to Victor and Katheryn (Williams) Schaffer. She grew up in Wymore, Nebraska. Mary was preceded in death by her parents and Sister Sharon A. Hurtz. Mary is survived by two Sons, Terrance C. Prusik (Cynthia) of Olathe KS. Michael J. Prusik of Kansas City MO. three Grandchildren, Sara P. Hall (Tyler) of Meriam, KS. McKinnon C. Prusik and Michael E. Prusik of Olathe, KS. and one Great Granddaughter Ella Maya Hall of Meriam, KS.www.abilene-rc.com
