CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Green Bay, WI

No. 1 NYT bestselling author Angeline Boulley to visit campus

By Sue Bodilly
uwgb.edu
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGreen Bay, Wis.—A New York Times No. 1 Bestselling author, Angeline Boulley (author of Firekeeper’s Daughter) will visit the Green Bay Campus Tuesday, Oct. 19, with classroom visits and a public evening presentation from 5:30 to 7 p.m. An enrolled member of the Sault Ste. Marie Tribe of Chippewa Indians, she will be discussing topics of Indigenous identity, citizenship and language revitalization. The presentation will be in the Phoenix Rooms and on TEAMS.

news.uwgb.edu

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: How lawmakers are investigating the Jan. 6 riot

WASHINGTON (AP) — The House committee tasked with investigating the deadly Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol has been ramping up its efforts in recent weeks, issuing subpoenas to nearly 20 individuals, including four of former President Donald Trump’s advisers and associates. Lawmakers on the committee have made clear...
PROTESTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Entertainment
Local
Wisconsin Education
City
Green Bay, WI
Green Bay, WI
Entertainment
Green Bay, WI
Education
Reuters

N.Korea test-fires submarine-launched ballistic missile, S.Korea says

SEOUL, Oct 19 (Reuters) - North Korea fired a submarine-launched ballistic missile (SLBM) off its east coast on Tuesday, South Korea's military said, pulling Japan's new prime minister off the campaign trail and overshadowing the opening of a major arms fair in Seoul. The U.S. military's Indo-Pacific Command condemned the...
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nyt#Bestseller#New York Times No#The Green Bay Campus#The Sault Ste#Chippewa Indians#Indigenous#The Phoenix Rooms#An Entertainment Weekly#First Nations Studies
CNN

More than a third of Chicago police officers defy city vaccine mandate

(CNN) — About 4,500 Chicago police officers didn't report their vaccination status by October 15 as mandated by the city, officials said Monday. That means roughly 35 percent of the city's 12,770 officers could be placed on no-pay status in the foreseeable future. The Chicago Police Department had the lowest...
CHICAGO, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy