No. 1 NYT bestselling author Angeline Boulley to visit campus

Green Bay, Wis.—A New York Times No. 1 Bestselling author, Angeline Boulley (author of Firekeeper’s Daughter) will visit the Green Bay Campus Tuesday, Oct. 19, with classroom visits and a public evening presentation from 5:30 to 7 p.m. An enrolled member of the Sault Ste. Marie Tribe of Chippewa Indians, she will be discussing topics of Indigenous identity, citizenship and language revitalization. The presentation will be in the Phoenix Rooms and on TEAMS.