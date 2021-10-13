CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Education

Edtech Startup Orphicy Raises INR 2.5 Cr Funding

By Prabhjeet Bhatla
Entrepreneur
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYou're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media. Ahmedabad-based edtech startup Orphicy on Wednesday announced to have raised INR 2.5 crore at a valuation of INR 25 crore. The round saw participation from NRI tech enthusiasts presently working in leadership positions at Facebook, McKinsey. Reputed education company IMS Learning Resources Pvt. Ltd. also picked up a 1 per cent stake in the company.

www.entrepreneur.com

Comments / 0

Related
Entrepreneur

AVIOM India Housing Finance Raises $8 Mn Series C Funding From Sabre Partners

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media. AVIOM India Housing Finance, a micro-mortgage housing finance company, on Monday, announced to have completed its SeriesC$8 million equity funding from Sabre Partners. AVIOM founded in 2016 by Kajal Ilmi, has its presence in 14 states with more than 100...
ECONOMY
Entrepreneur

AR-based Dining App peAR Raises Pre-Series A Funding Round From Venture Catalysts

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media. peAR, AR-based dining, and 3D-based food & beverage app recently announced to have raised funding from integrated incubator and accelerator Venture Catalysts. The company took part in Pre-Series A round funding led by Inflection Point Ventures, LetsVenture, and the Government of India.
CELL PHONES
Entrepreneur

SaaS Labs Raises $17 Mn In Series A Funding

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media. SaaS Labs, a cloud-based platform that builds productivity and business process automation software for SMBs and enterprises globally, announced that it raised $17 million in Series A funding from Base 10 Partners and Eight Roads Ventures. The company will use...
TECHNOLOGY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Startup#Tech#Online Education#Inr#Edtech#Entrepreneur Media#Mckinsey#Ntse Olympiads
pymnts

EMEA Daily: UK FinTech Plum Raises $13.9M in Series A Funding; Nigerian B2B Startup Alerzo Acquires FinTech Firm Shago Payments

In today’s top EMEA news, U.K. FinTech Plum closes a $13.9 million Series A funding round, and The Digital Pound Foundation wants to see a U.K. CBDC materialize. Plus, U.K.’s Banking Protocol helps stop cybercriminals in their tracks, and Nigerian retail-tech startup Alerzo acquires FinTech firm Shago Payments. London-based FinTech...
BUSINESS
siliconangle.com

Engineer interviewing startup interviewing.io raises $10M

Engineer interviewing startup Interviewing.io Inc. announced today it has raised $10 million in new funding in a Series A round led by M13. Founded in 2015, interviewing.io pitches itself as reinventing the way tech companies hire engineering talent. The company’s platform gives engineers tools to level the playing field while providing employers access to a pipeline of rigorously vetted, premium talent from a vast range of backgrounds.
JOBS
geekwire.com

New Seattle VC firm raises $10M fund to back women-led startups

Female Founders Alliance launched in 2017 out of a group of women who wanted to help female entrepreneurs grow companies and land funding. Now the Seattle-based organization will be doing some of the funding itself. FFA on Thursday unveiled a new $10 million venture capital fund and rebranded to Graham...
SEATTLE, WA
phocuswire.com

Startup accommodation platform CuddlyNest raises $3.5M

CuddlyNest, an Orlando-based online travel agency, has raised $3.5 million from angel investors. Founded in 2017, this brings the company’s total funding to $14 million, all from private investors. CuddlyNest says it currently offers booking for four million listings in more than 200 countries and territories, ranging from luxury hotels...
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Facebook
reviewjournal.com

Las Vegas-based drone startup raises $2M in new funding

Las Vegas-based drone startup Brinc announced Tuesday it has raised $25 million in series A funding. The tech startup is focused on creating drones that can fly inside buildings and help first responders. Its first system — the Lemur — started selling earlier this year. The company’s drone helped responders in Surfside, Florida, with search and rescue inside of the Champlain South building collapse, according to the company.
LAS VEGAS, NV
thebalance.com

A Guide To Raising Capital for Startups

Once you decide to start your own business, one of the most important factor is funding your idea. As a founder, fundraising—whether one-time or ongoing—is a key part of the job description. While many new business owners believe they must save up and invest their own capital to make their dream a reality, there actually are many ways to raise money for your business.
SMALL BUSINESS
Springfield Business Journal

Find Your Startup Funding

Sandra Smart, a technology and commercialization specialist, shares tips for entrepreneurs who are ready to seek funding. Some of her tips apply broadly; some target technology industry businesses. Smart works with tech entrepreneurs and startups, and hosts training workshops through the Missouri SBDC at Missouri State University's efactory.
SMALL BUSINESS
Entrepreneur

BlackSoil Capital Invests INR 35 Cr Venture Debt In 5 Startups

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media. Venture debt platform BlackSoil Capital, on Tuesday announced that it has provided INR 35 crore of growth capital in the form of venture debt to five distinguished startups, namely a two-wheeler vehicle financing company – Orange, marketing automation platform – WebEngage, D2C FMCG brand – Habanero Foods, a fintech offering personal loans – CASHe and a branded generic pharma company.
BUSINESS
bizjournals

Fulton startup Cloudtamer.io raises $9.5 million Series A funding round

A three-year-old Fulton startup will use $9.5 million in new capital to expand its sales, marketing and engineering teams as it continues to experience double-digit revenue growth. Cloudtamer.io announced Tuesday it has closed a Series A funding round led by Blue Heron Capital and TDF Ventures, with participation from Blu...
MARKETS
Crain's Chicago Business

Retirement investment startup raises mega-funding round

Halo Investing, a Chicago fintech startup working to provide additional retirement savings methods to the average person, has raised $100 million from investors. The company, founded in 2015, has built a software platform that helps banks more easily offer structured notes, annuities and buffered ETFs to portfolios of everyday investors.
CHICAGO, IL
Entrepreneur

SaaS Startup Easocare Raises Undisclosed Seed Funding Round

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media. Easocare launched their flagship platform - Easocare for Pharmacy which is a promising online platform that allows a retail medical store to commence its online pharmacy website, on Monday announced to have raised undisclosed Seed round funding recently. It is empowering the brick-and-mortar pharmacies that have been deeply affected due to the emerging technological trends to leverage technology in this digital era.
BUSINESS
techstartups.com

Israeli cybersecurity startup Wiz raises $250M in new funding, tripling its valuation to $6 billion in six months

Last week, cybercriminals hacked into Amazon’s Twitch exposing source code and payouts of creators and top 100 highest-paid Twitch streamers. The rise in cyberattacks has also led to an increase in the number of innovative cybersecurity startups aiming to help companies stay ahead of the bad actors. This has also led investors to pour millions of dollars into the space.
BUSINESS
Entrepreneur

Data-driven Education Platform ForeignAdmits Raises INR 3.45 Cr Seed Round Led By Unicorn India Ventures

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media. Bengaluru-based ForeignAdmits offers personalized study abroad guidance to aspirants on Monday announced to have raised INR 3.5 crore in a seed round led by Unicorn India Ventures. The round also saw participation from angels like RiDiK Technology from Singapore, Manoranjan Mohapatra, Kumar Siddhartha (Greytrix), Chandra Shekhar Sharma (Reliable Institute, Kota, A division of Allen), Sudhanshu Mishra, Sagar Gandhi, Mayank Sharma (Prodigy Finance).
INDIA
bizjournals

Element Finance raises $30M for second fund to provide loans to startups

San Antonio-based Element Finance has closed a $30 million fundraise for its second opportunity fund, the company's CEO John Gallagher told the Business Journal. Formerly Element SaaS Finance, the company provides an alternative form of debt financing for startups, the majority of which are cloud-based business software providers. Element was spun out as a new company from San Antonio-based Scaleworks Associates in December 2019, after being part of Scaleworks' finance division.
SMALL BUSINESS
channele2e.com

PSA Software Startup Raises Funding; Targets IT Service Providers and SMBs

PSOhub, a startup that develops professional services automation (PSA) software for small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs), has raised Series A funding. The company is targeting small and midsize business (SMB) customers, along with IT service providers. Financial details for the PSOhub funding were not disclosed. Key PSOhub investors include Unit4...
SOFTWARE

Comments / 0

Community Policy