Edtech Startup Orphicy Raises INR 2.5 Cr Funding
Ahmedabad-based edtech startup Orphicy on Wednesday announced to have raised INR 2.5 crore at a valuation of INR 25 crore. The round saw participation from NRI tech enthusiasts presently working in leadership positions at Facebook, McKinsey. Reputed education company IMS Learning Resources Pvt. Ltd. also picked up a 1 per cent stake in the company.
