Mexico tells WHO to act without “ideology” on certifying COVID-19 vaccines

By Syndicated Content
hot96.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMEXICO CITY (Reuters) – Mexico’s President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador on Wednesday said the World Health Organization (WHO) should certify COVID-19 vaccines in public use, amid fears some vaccinated Mexicans will not be able to enter the United States. “The WHO must act correctly, without political or ideological tendencies, sticking...

hot96.com

Comments / 0

