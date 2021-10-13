Richmond Rolls Past Southern Lee 58-0

The Altavista Colonels played their second football game in less than a week as they hosted defending Class 2 state champions Appomattox this past Friday night at English Stadium, falling to the Raiders 48-10. Appomattox struck first when running back Jonathan Pennix (game-high 125 yards, 3 TD’s) raced through the Altavista defense for a 16-yard TD run and an early 7-0 lead. The Colonels answered on their next possession as running back Makel Stone (7 carries 71 yards) busted loose on a 50-yard gain to help set up a 28-yard field goal by kicker Eli Shubert to cut the deficit to 7-3. The Raiders quickly responded when Earvis Davin returned the ensuing kickoff 90 yards to the house. The score pushed the lead to 14-3. The Colonels then reached into their bag of tricks, scoring a touchdown off of a fake punt pass from Shubert to Marquel Dawkins (16 carries 100 yards), but it was called back due to an ineligible player downfield penalty. The momentum then shifted to the Raiders with a score on the very next play, as Pennix would dart untouched for an 80-yard TD to give them a 21-3 advantage after one quarter of play.

ALTAVISTA, VA ・ 13 DAYS AGO