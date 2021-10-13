CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richmond Rolls Past Southern Lee 58-0

 5 days ago

The Southern Lee Cavaliers took to the gridiron again Tuesday night in a makeup game from the postponement of the September 17th Sandhills 3A/4A conference opener, and found very little to be happy about going down to Richmond County 58-0 in Rockingham. After turning the Raiders away with a 3 and out on their first series of the game, the Cavs saw the Raiders score on a pass play, a running touchdown, and a return of a fumble for another score to build a 21-0 first quarter lead and eventually a 44-0 halftime advantage.

