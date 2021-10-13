Thermoelectric Modules Market - Latest Updates on Mergers and Acquisitions and Companies to be Benefitted from the Same, Players -Tellurex, Marlow, Laird, Hi-Z.

The TIC market for physical security industry is expected to witness a CAGR of 6% during the forecast period. TIC services help improve the standards of the manufacturing process by conducting testing, inspections, and certifications in accordance with regulations around the world. This will help in the production of quality, safe, and reliable products/components in the physical security industry. Factors driving the growth of TIC market for physical security includes increase in security breaches, fraud, and data identity thefts, mounting adoption of BYUD/IoT devices, mounting use for cloud-based physical security solutions and services, increasing volume of online transactions, rising adoption of IP-based video surveillance camera systems, and stringent government regulations. Moreover, rapid urbanization, mandatory safety regulations, advancement in networking and communication technology, digitalization, need to have credibility and image, reduced turnover of employees, increased level of cost control improvement, and rapid improvement of various processes will fuel the growth of TIC in the physical security industry.

MARKETS ・ 7 HOURS AGO