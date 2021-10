Are these new? I haven't seen inflatable rooftop claws at Halloween before, but there is at least one downtown district in Texas that has them everywhere. Before you yell at me for taking a picture while I was driving, let me point out that I had my daughter snap the pic from the passenger seat. She took a break from her headphones give Mama an assist and got gas station candy that day so she was happy and we had a bonding moment talking about how much space the claw would probably take up in our living room.

TEXAS STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO