Analysis Makes Stronger Case for Omecamtiv Mecarbil in Severe HF

By Nicole Lou
MedPage Today
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePeople with severe heart failure (HF) appeared to be the ones who benefited meaningfully from omecamtiv mecarbil therapy, according to a post-hoc analysis of the GALACTIC-HF trial. While the overall study population showed only a modest benefit for the direct cardiac myosin activator in HF with reduced ejection fraction, the...

healio.com

Saliva could be used to predict COVID-19 severity in kids, early analysis finds

Researchers may have found a way to predict the severity of COVID-19 infection in children by examining their saliva, according to a multi-institutional study presented at the AAP National Conference & Exhibition. Usha Sethuraman, MD, a professor of pediatric emergency medicine at Central Michigan University and DMC Children’s Hospital of...
SCIENCE
Medscape News

Case Report: Severe Hepatitis With Sotorasib After Immunotherapy

A case report of life-threatening hepatitis in a lung cancer patient suggests caution in using second-line treatment with the newly approved targeted agent sotorasib (Lumakras) in patients who have previously been treated with checkpoint inhibitor (CPI) immunotherapy such as pembrolizumab (Keytruda). "Our case…represents an unexpected high-grade hepatic toxicity [with sotorasib],"...
CANCER
MedPage Today

Bispecific Antibody Compares Favorably With Anti-VEGF for Retinal Disease

SAN ANTONIO -- The bispecific antibody faricimab performed at least as well as standard anti-VEGF therapy for age-related macular degeneration (AMD) and diabetic macular edema (DME) with increased durability, data from four randomized trials showed. The dual-targeted agent achieved noninferiority to aflibercept (Eylea) for best-corrected visual acuity (BCVA) and reduction...
SCIENCE
MedPage Today

Two Factors Tied to Risk of Antibiotic Failure in Pneumonia Patients

Two factors, age and sex, were associated with a higher risk for antibiotic failure among clinically stable patients hospitalized with community-acquired pneumonia (CAP), a secondary analysis of a randomized trial suggested. Among nearly 300 CAP patients who were stable after 3 days of beta-lactams, the rate of treatment failure reached...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
MedPage Today

Earlier-Life CAC Scans; Omega-3s and Afib; RV vs LV Abnormalities in COVID

Should some individuals at risk of atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease start getting coronary artery calcium scans in their mid-to-late 30s? (Journal of the American College of Cardiology) IV thrombolytics may be safe for stroke patients with unruptured intracranial aneurysms, a single-center study found. (Neurology) Major thromboembolism and death were less likely...
SCIENCE
MedPage Today

SOARS-B Trial Disappoints in Autism

You can strike intranasal oxytocin off the list of potential treatments for autism spectrum disorder (ASD), results from the largest prospective trial to date indicated -- though not everyone agrees. ASD symptom scores were no different in children and teens receiving the hormone as a nasal spray for 24 weeks...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
FitnessVolt.com

Flex Wheeler Gives Covid Hospitalization Update: “I Am In Acute Kidney Failure”

Former professional bodybuilder Flex Wheeler gave a health update from his hospital bed after testing positive for Covid-19 recently. The multiple-time Arnold Classic winner and Mr. Olympia runner-up has been through more than most could bear during his lifetime. In 1994, he was involved in a serious car crash before being diagnosed with a hereditary kidney disease near the latter part of his competitive career which led to a kidney transplant in 2003.
FITNESS
MedPage Today

Heart Failure in RA: Inflammation Matters

Patients with rheumatoid arthritis (RA) who had high levels of inflammation at baseline were at increased risk for later heart failure, a large cohort study found. After adjustment for demographics, traditional risk factors for heart failure, and RA disease factors, the hazard ratio for heart failure at 10 years was 1.46 (95% CI 1.13-1.90) among patients with elevated levels of inflammatory markers, said Kathrine P. Liao, MD, of Brigham and Women's Hospital in Boston, and colleagues.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
MedPage Today

Slowly Expanding Lesions in MS Reduced with BTK Inhibitor

Evobrutinib, a highly selective Bruton's tyrosine kinase inhibitor (BTK) targeting B cells and myeloid cells, reduced the volume of slowly expanding lesions (SELs) in people with relapsing multiple sclerosis (MS), a post hoc analysis of a phase II trial showed. Treatment with investigational evobrutinib reduced SEL volume compared with placebo,...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
bioworld.com

FDA briefing docs build stronger case for 2nd J&J vaccine dose

Should Johnson & Johnson’s (J&J) COVID-19 vaccine be a two-dose series? While not directly asked, that question almost lurks between the lines of the FDA’s briefing document for the Oct. 15 meeting of its Vaccines and Related Biological Products Advisory Committee. The document referred to J&J’s proposed second dose as a “booster,” but the FDA isn’t asking the committee the questions it posed for the Moderna Inc. and Pfizer Inc.-Biontech SE boosters. Instead, it is inviting VRBPAC to advise on whether the second J&J dose should be administered two months or six months following the first shot.
INDUSTRY
MedPage Today

No Survival Benefit Seen With Regorafenib in Advanced Chordoma

Regorafenib (Stivarga) did not improve progression-free survival in patients with advanced or metastatic chordoma, according to the noncomparative phase II REGOBONE study, which was presented at the recent European Society for Medical Oncology (ESMO) virtual meeting. In this exclusive MedPage Today video, James Hu, MD, medical director of the sarcoma...
CANCER
MedPage Today

When It Comes to Hep B Vaccine, Three Antigens May Be Better Than One

A three-antigen hepatitis B vaccine (3A-HBV) induced higher hepatitis B surface antibody (anti-HB) concentrations and seroprotection versus the single-antigen vaccine (1A-HBV) in a phase III trial. Healthy adults ages 18-45 had higher mean serum anti-HB concentrations after a three-dose regimen of 3A-HBV, and seroprotection rates were noninferior versus a three-dose...
SCIENCE
MedPage Today

Virtual Care May Help Multiple Sclerosis Patients Even After the Pandemic

People with multiple sclerosis (MS) who incorporated teleneurology into their care had similar clinical outcomes as MS patients who received only in-person care, a longitudinal study suggested. Over a 1-year period, MS patients who received care both virtually and in person showed no significant differences in manual dexterity, processing speed,...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Daily Montanan

Dying patients with rare diseases struggle to get experimental therapies

At 15, Autumn Fuernisen is dying. She was diagnosed at age 11 with a rare degenerative brain disorder that has no known cure or way to slow it down: juvenile-onset Huntington’s disease. “There’s lots of things that she used to be able to do just fine,” said her mom, Londen Tabor, who lives with her […] The post Dying patients with rare diseases struggle to get experimental therapies appeared first on Daily Montanan.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Best Life

If You Got Moderna, Dr. Fauci Warns Against Doing This

Health experts have been weighing the risks and benefits of offering booster doses over the last few months, leading up to a recent decision by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to authorize a third shot of Pfizer to groups of people at high risk for severe COVID. This decision has resulted in hundreds of thousands of adults across the U.S. scheduling booster dose appointments for the coming weeks. But while some recipients of the other vaccines may be considering signing up for an additional dose despite not yet being authorized to do so, there is a reason you should wait—especially if you got the Moderna vaccine, White House Chief COVID adviser Anthony Fauci, MD, recently warned.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Best Life

Drinking This Twice a Day Increases Your Risk of Dementia, Study Says

Sticking to a balanced diet and establishing good exercise habits can be an essential part of overcoming some of the challenges aging puts on the body. But even beyond what you eat at each meal, research has shown that what's in your cup could also have a major effect on your health. And according to two studies, drinking this type of beverage twice a day can significantly increase your risk of developing dementia. Read on to see what you might want to keep out of your cup so often.
HEALTH
Best Life

If You Got Moderna or J&J, Dr. Fauci Says Here's When You Can Get a Booster

If you got your COVID-19 vaccine earlier this year, you're likely antsy about getting that booster dose to ensure you have optimal protection from the coronavirus. But right now, only a select group of people who got one vaccine—Pfizer—can do so. It's been just two and a half weeks since Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) director Rochelle Walensky, MD, endorsed the recommendation to offer the Pfizer booster to certain groups of people in the U.S., but for Moderna and Johnson & Johnson recipients, it probably feels like a lifetime. The development left those who were vaccinated with the other two shots wondering when it will be their turn. And now, Anthony Fauci, MD, the White House's chief medical adviser, has given us a clear timeline for authorization of Moderna and Johnson.& Johnson boosters. Read on to find out exactly when you can roll up your sleeves for another dose of those two vaccines.
PHARMACEUTICALS

