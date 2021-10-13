Shorter Pregnancies Mean Higher Lifelong Hypertension Risk
Delivering a child preterm carried lifelong risk for hypertension, a large population-based study showed. Among more than 2 million women in Sweden, delivery before 37 weeks' gestation was independently associated with a 1.67-fold increased risk (95% CI 1.61-1.74) of developing hypertension in the following 10 years, reported Casey Crump, MD, PhD, of Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai in New York City, and colleagues in JAMA Cardiology.www.medpagetoday.com
