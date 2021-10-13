Shorter Pregnancies Mean Higher Lifelong Hypertension Risk

Optical coherence tomography of the eye suggests the retina thins in normal pregnancy. Our objectives were to confirm and extend these observations to women with hypertensive disorders of pregnancy (HDP). Maternal demographics, clinical/laboratory findings and measurements of macular thickness were repeatedly collected at gestational ages <20 weeks, 20-weeks to delivery, at delivery and postpartum. The primary outcome was the change in macular thickness from non-pregnant dimensions in women with incident HDP compared to non-hypertensive pregnant controls. Secondary outcomes were the relationship(s) between mean arterial pressure (MAP) and macular response. Data show macular thicknesses diminished at <20 weeks gestation in each of 27 pregnancies ending in HDP (mean 3.94"‰Âµm; 95% CI 4.66, 3.21) and 11 controls (mean 3.92"‰Âµm; 5.05, 2.79; P"‰<"‰0.001 versus non-pregnant dimensions in both; P"‰="‰0.983 HDP versus controls). This thinning response continued to delivery in all controls and in 7 women with HDP superimposed on chronic hypertension. Macular thinning was lost after 20 weeks gestation in the other 20 women with HDP. MAP at loss of macular thinning in women without prior hypertension (n"‰="‰12) was identical to MAP at enrollment. However, mean MAP subsequently rose 19"‰mmHg (15, 22) leading to de novo HDP in all 12 women. Loss of thinning leading to a rise in MAP was also observed in 8 of 15 women with HDP superimposed on chronic hypertension. We conclude the macula thins in most women in early pregnancy. Those who lose this early macular thinning response often develop blood pressure elevations leading to HDP.

