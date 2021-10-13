A2MAC1 report: MIPI A-PHY-based technology leads to significant reductions in total system cost

With the presentation of the complete and final results for the first quarter of the fiscal year (1 June to 31 August 2021), HELLA, the internationally positioned automotive supplier confirms the preliminary key data already announced on 23 September 2021. Currency and portfolio-adjusted sales rose by 9.5 percent to € 1.5 billion in the first three months (prior year: € 1.3 billion). Reported sales growth was 9.6 percent. Adjusted earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) increased to € 91 million (prior year: € 56 million) as a result of the improved business performance; the adjusted EBIT margin thus amounts to 6.2 percent (prior year: 4.2 percent). Reported earnings before EBIT amount to € 79 million (prior year: € -115 million), the reported EBIT margin is 5.4 percent (prior year: -8.6 percent). In the prior year, the expenses for the programme to sustainably increase competitiveness had led to a negative result.

ECONOMY ・ 6 DAYS AGO