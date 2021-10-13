A2MAC1 report: MIPI A-PHY-based technology leads to significant reductions in total system cost
Valens (NYSE: VLN), a premier provider of high-speed connectivity solutions for the audio-video and automotive markets and the leading supplier of MIPI A-PHY-compliant chipsets, today announced that automotive benchmarking firm A2MAC1 has published a report showing significant cost saving opportunities for automotive OEMs using MIPI A-PHY-based technology. Released in September...www.automotiveworld.com
Comments / 0