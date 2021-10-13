CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lightsource bp launches Bighorn Solar project in Colorado – powering world’s first steel mill to run almost entirely on solar

Global solar leader Lightsource bp, together with Xcel Energy and EVRAZ North America, today celebrated the dedication of its new 300-megawatt Bighorn Solar project. Lightsource bp, a 50:50 joint venture with bp, unveiled the solar project that will help reduce emissions and support more than 1,000 jobs at EVRAZ’s Pueblo steel mill – the world’s first steel mill to be powered largely by solar energy. The project is primarily located on 1,800 acres of land on EVRAZ Rocky Mountain Steel property in Pueblo. It is the largest on-site solar facility in the US dedicated to a single customer, with more than 750,000 solar panels providing nearly all the plant’s annual electricity demand. This will enable the mill to produce some of the world’s greenest steel and steel products. Already, the plant recycles scrap metal to produce new steel products, including some of the most sustainably made rail in the world.

