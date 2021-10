We start today’s deals with an excellent selection of gaming laptops, starting with the Razer Book 13 Laptop that’s currently getting a 19 percent discount, meaning that you can pick one up for just $1,300. This device features a 13.4-inch FHD+ touch display, an Intel Core i6 processor, 16GB RAM, 256GB storage, and Intel Iris Xe graphics. It comes in Mercury White, meaning that it will definitely be a looker. And if you want more storage space, you can grab the 512GB model for $1,500 after a $200 discount.

ELECTRONICS ・ 12 DAYS AGO