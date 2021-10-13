CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Will You Need A COVID Vaccine To Renew Your License?

By Clay Moden
 5 days ago
The short, and very clear answer, that you need to know is that NO there is no vaccination requirement to renew your license or registration in New York State. no you do not need to have proof of vaccination for COVID-19 in New York State to continue to drive your vehicle.

96.9 WOUR

96.9 WOUR

96.9 WOUR plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Utica, New York.

