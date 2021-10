After dominating Netflix as its most popular original series ever, the next thing ‘Squid Game’ looks set to conquer is Halloween. No matter how you celebrate this spooky season, the green tracksuits of the gripping South Korean survival drama’s players and the red boilersuits of its faceless enforcers look like they’ll be everywhere. But even if you’re not kitted out with a circle, square or triangle on a black mask, you can still get some semblance of the ‘Squid Game’ experience.

