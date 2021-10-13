Google countersues Epic Games for breach of Play Store contract
Google is countersuing Epic Games for its breach of the Play Store contract after the company bypassed Play fees for in-app purchases and enabled direct payments in the app. Shortly after, Google removed Fortnite from the Play Store, and Epic Games initiated legal proceedings against both Google and Apple. A lot of private information has since come out about all companies involved, and Apple might have a problem on its hands when it comes to in-app payments. However, the judge still ruled that Epic Games had breached its contract with Apple, and now Google is suing Epic Games.www.xda-developers.com
