A British football coach jailed for 25 years in Dubai over possession of CBD vape liquid is being “tortured” in prison, a friend of his has alleged.Billy Hood, 24, was found guilty of possession, selling and drug trafficking after police found cannabis vape juice in his car on 31 January.In the UK, CBD oil is legal as it contains only trace amounts of the psychoactive cannabinoid THC.But the United Arab Emirates – where Mr Hood, from west London, had moved to in 2020 to work as a children’s football coach – has a zero-tolerance approach to all cannabinoids and psychoactive...

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 2 DAYS AGO