Arkansas Tech University alumni Linda and Grover Hettel have established an endowed engineering scholarship in the amount of $25,000 through the ATU Foundation. "My wife and I have raised three children that all have obtained their degrees," said Mr. Hettel. "Our daughter has obtained her doctorate degree and our twin sons both have degrees. One has obtained his master’s degree and the other his bachelor's degree. When talking with our children when they were young, we always spoke to them about going to college. We wanted them to believe that this was their ticket to success as it was for Linda and I. With our success and our children success, we wanted to be a small piece of helping others achieve success. What better place to do that than where we started our success, Arkansas Tech."

RUSSELLVILLE, AR ・ 3 DAYS AGO