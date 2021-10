WHO has published a list of 25 specialists to assist the World Health Organization on the next stage in finding coronavirus sources, after its previous efforts have been smashed into China, where the first incidents were identified at the end of 2019. The group was named Scientific Advisory Group for the Origins of Novel Pathogens (SAGO). On its Wednesday announcement, the UN Health Agency claims that it is planning a two-week public comment process for its suggested experts – as well as some who were in the initial team that visited Wuhan for a sample of the origins of COVID-19.

