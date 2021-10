As the 105th season of the National Hockey League (NHL) is approaching, hockey fans are already making predictions about how the competition will turn up and what team will grab the Stanley Cup. The new season is all set to start this month with an 82 games long regular season that will continue till April. The opening night of the upcoming NHL season is scheduled for October 12. This season, the league plans to return with a few changes including its expansion to 32 teams with the addition of the Seattle Kraken.

NHL ・ 11 DAYS AGO