Why WHO Chief Sees COVID-19 Vaccine Boosters as Unfair

By Jeffrey Olmsted
healththoroughfare.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe’re all well-aware by now about the COVID-19 vaccine boosters, but not everybody is excited about their implementation. The director general of the WHO (World Health Organization) is seeing the distribution of COVID vaccine boosters in some countries as unfair giving the lack of enough doses in Africa, according to CNN.

