Texas Gun Law Has Big Banks Hitting Pause

Another bank pauses business in Texas over new gun law. Goldman Sachs joined Bank of America, JPMorgan Chase, and Citigroup in halting its municipal bond underwriting business because of a new law that blocks state and local governments from giving contracts to banks with policies that limit business ties to the firearms industry. Municipal bond underwriting, in which banks act as third parties to set up public financing for local governments, is a multibillion-dollar industry in Texas. Goldman was the nation’s sixth largest public finance underwriter last year, and the others were the top three. Barclays, TD Securities, and Wells Fargo are among the banks still reportedly operating in the state.