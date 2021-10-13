CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Pets

A VERY good boy! Therapy dog Jasper the cockerpoo gets charity's 'Animal of the Year' award for supporting frontline NHS staff

By James Tozer
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 6 days ago

With staff at breaking point as the NHS faced the biggest crisis in its seven decade history, everyone working there had to do their duty to fight the pandemic.

And alongside the doctors, nurses and support workers was a hero of the furry variety - Jasper the cockerpoo.

Yesterday the cutest member of the army of health workers enlisted to tackle coronavirus was given an award to recognise the vital emotional support he provided to burnt-out staff.

The six-year-old hospital dog has been recognised by the International Fund for Animal Welfare (IFAW) by being awarded the charity’s prestigious ‘Animal of the Year’ accolade in a ceremony at the House of Lords.

Therapy dog Jasper, along with owner David Anderson, a hospital chaplain and counsellor, supports more than 9,000 staff at East Lancashire Hospitals NHS Trust hospitals.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DTwdQ_0cPzZ2o500
Yesterday Jasper the cockerpoo (pictured with two clinical nurse specialists) was given an award to recognise the vital emotional support he provided to burnt-out staff
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38ysMP_0cPzZ2o500
Therapy dog Jasper, along with owner David Anderson (both above), a hospital chaplain and counsellor, supports more than 9,000 staff at East Lancashire Hospitals NHS Trust hospitals

When Covid-19 hit, the area was one of those worst-affected, so Jasper was no longer able to visit patients as he had previously.

Instead, with the huge strain on staff working through the darkest days of the pandemic, Jasper instead provided support to nurses and other frontline medical staff.

‘Jasper’s role has always been to make people smile and feel better, and during the peak of the pandemic, when everyone was giving so much, sometimes staff just needed to have a cuddle with Jasper, have a cry and go back to the wards,’ said Mr Anderson, 46.

‘We are thrilled that Jasper has been given this award from IFAW and will ensure he has a few extra treats on the day in recognition of all his hard work!’

Jasper is trained to go to people showing distress or crying and is very perceptive to the emotions around him.

More than 1,000 hospital staff have taken part in ‘Conversations with Jasper’ sessions enabling them to spend quiet time one on one with the dog or in small groups.

Clinical nurse specialist Leanne Smith, 45, described Jasper as providing ‘a beacon of light in all this darkness’.

Meanwhile her palliative care colleague Helen Kirkwood, 42, said: ‘When you felt you were breaking, Jasper and David were there for you and kept you going.’

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KoRfn_0cPzZ2o500
Jasper at work in Blackburn hospital where he helped NHS nurses through the pandemic. The six-year-old hospital dog has been recognised by the International Fund for Animal Welfare
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3sRLXF_0cPzZ2o500
Jasper pictured with pharmacists Susan Holgate, 35, and Emma Coupe, 28. He is trained to go to people showing distress or crying and is very perceptive to the emotions around him
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3EZ5YI_0cPzZ2o500
When he is not at work, Jasper enjoys being a normal pet, going for walks with his owner at home in Preston and playing with the many toys he receives from NHS staff

James Sawyer, UK Director of IFAW, said: ‘Jasper is an amazing dog and his work with David and hospital staff is a fantastic example of the positive relationships between animals and humans.

‘When we heard about the difference Jasper was making to the lives of our dedicated NHS staff working during such a challenging time, we knew he would be a very deserving winner of IFAW’s Animal of the Year Award.’

Pre-pandemic, Jasper accompanied Mr Anderson to visit patients undergoing end of life care, as well as those suffering a mental health crisis or recovering from a stroke.

With NHS staff still bearing the ‘scars’ from an intense 18 months, Jasper’s owner hopes the award will encourage other trusts to look into using therapy dogs.

When he is not at work, Jasper enjoys being a normal pet, going for walks with his owner at home in Preston and playing with the many toys he receives from NHS staff.

Comments / 0

Related
BBC

East Lancashire NHS therapy dog given award for work during Covid

A therapy dog that helps hospital staff cope with the stress of the coronavirus pandemic has won a national award. Six-year-old Jasper the cockapoo has been named animal of the year by the International Fund for Animal Welfare. The judges said he was "amazing" at providing respite from the trauma...
PETS
One Green Planet

St. Jude Children’s Hospital Gets Emotional Support Dog for Staff

St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital has found itself a four-legged companion to roam the halls and help anyone who needs it. Rosalie, the emotional support dog, joined the St. Jude Children’s Hospital staff to act as a therapy dog for the people who work there. She will help the staff deal with stress, compassion fatigue, burnout, and more. She will also attend events. The hospital chaplain will be Rosalie’s main handler.
PETS
Daily Mail

Controversial trans charity Mermaids received £1.85m income in last year and trained staff at 59 schools, 12 social services and 10 NHS Trusts - including students at Sussex Uni where feminist professor is being hounded by activists, accounts reveal

Transgender charity Mermaids has received an income of £1.85million over the past year - including £1.66million in donations and legacies, MailOnline can reveal. Its income for the 2020/21 financial year was at nearly 15 times the amount received just four years ago of £127,920 - showing the rapid speed at which it is growing.
CHARITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Leanne Smith
FOX 28 Spokane

Therapy dogs providing support for healthcare workers

As the COVID-19 hospitalizations continue to rise, healthcare workers are stretched thin and it is taking a toll on them, one local hospital is finding ways to help their employees relive some of that stress, with therapy dogs. MultiCare Deaconess is doing a new program, using therapy dogs as a...
PETS
The Guardian

‘People are being very angry with us’: A&E doctor on abuse of NHS staff

Dr Katherine Henderson, a senior A&E consultant in London, is president of the Royal College of Emergency Medicine, which represents A&E doctors. “It is a sad reality that in recent months there has been a rise in abuse directed towards healthcare workers, but this abuse is not something new to frontline staff or emergency departments. It was bad before the pandemic, but there’s a changed atmosphere now.
SOCIAL MEDIA
News Enterprise

Therapy dogs bring comfort to students, staff

With the stresses of school, both local districts have implemented therapy dogs in different capacities to help ease tensions on students and staff members. Tabitha Kerr, a sixth- and seventh-grade reading teacher at T.K. Stone Middle School in Elizabethtown Independent Schools, soon will be implementing her dog, Max, into the school as a therapy dog.
ELIZABETHTOWN, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nhs#Animals#Therapy Dogs#Ifaw#The House Of Lords
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Dogs
NewsBreak
Pets
The Guardian

After 30 years in obstetrics, Covid vaccination has made me reassess my advice to pregnant patients

Pregnant women try to do the best for their baby’s health and development, yet, when something is new – such as Covid-19 vaccinations – it can be hard to make decisions for yourself, let alone for your unborn child. In this time of rapidly changing public health announcements, it’s not surprising that some pregnant women are hesitant when it comes to Covid-19 vaccinations.
WOMEN'S HEALTH
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

An Invisible Threat: 1 in 3 Maryland women have stayed sober on a night out due to fear of drink spiking, finds survey

Women are often told to “watch their drink” by prevention campaigns aiming to create awareness about being drugged or having their drink spiked. A study of American students found that nearly 1 in 10 (7.8%) reported that they had been drugged previously and disturbingly, 1.4% admitted they had drugged someone else. Often, the drugs used […] The post An Invisible Threat: 1 in 3 Maryland women have stayed sober on a night out due to fear of drink spiking, finds survey appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
MARYLAND STATE
Daily Mail

Retail boss James Timpson is praised after announcing all menopausal employees can claim back their prescription costs for HRT

The CEO of retailer Timpson has been praised for offering all his employees the chance to claim back their prescription charges if they're prescribed HRT. James Timpson, 50, from Manchester, whose great-grandfather founded the chain which is best known for shoe repairs and cutting keys, took to Twitter to announce the new scheme for World Menopause Day.
RETAIL
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

250K+
Followers
2K+
Post
110M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy