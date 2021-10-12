CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shelburne Falls, MA

Wonderful Hidden Restaurant Gems Found On A Ride On The Mohawk Trail

By Cheryl Adams
 7 days ago
One of the most picturesque drives is on the Mohawk Trail. When I would go over to visit friends or to the Boston area that is the way I go. The Golden Eagle Restaurant Located on the Hairpin Turn starts you on your way on the Mohawk Trail. Great food...

Live 95.9 plays the best hits and delivers the latest local news, information and features for the Berkshires. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

