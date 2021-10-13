Dexcom announces Garmin as first partner for real-time APIs

Revnue Corp., an AI-powered digital contract management company, announced the launch of its full feature REST APIs. With this new release, customers can now automate business workflows and build a single source of truth through deep integration between Revnue and common business systems such as Salesforce, NetSuite, HubSpot, PandaDoc, Device42, Odoo, and Avalara. Integrations have been key to Revnue’s strategy to allow a non-disruptive implementation as well enabling multiple common business workflows. Combined with unlimited extensibility and the ability to use any software development language, customers can bring in any attribute from any other system into Revnue, allowing a single source of truth for all contracts, assets, services, and saas intelligence.

