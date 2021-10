RANCHO CORDOVA (CBS13) — Supply chain delays could soon leave your wine glasses empty, but the problem isn’t the grapes, it’s the packaging. You may see labels for a local craft beer rolling through the printer, but the owner of Capitol Label in Rancho Cordova sees paper he’ll need to reorder—and fast. “We don’t want to over order and have it sit here too long, but we don’t want to run short,” owner Michael Mellon said. Transporation, logistics and weather—the same supply chain issues we’ve heard before hit this label business at every step. “Adhesives which have been affected by the Texas freeze and...

RANCHO CORDOVA, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO