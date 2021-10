PGL has unveiled the broadcast team that will bring fans the action at the Stockholm Major, the first CS:GO Major in over two years. Fans will see a lot of familiar faces, including some people who haven’t been working at CS:GO events too much lately. Richard Lewis will be the host of a Valve-sponsored event for the first time since the ELEAGUE Boston Major in January 2018. Daniel “ddk” Kapadia, who’s been more involved in VALORANT tournaments, will be casting CS:GO for the first time since cs_summit 7 in January. Matthew “Sadokist” Trivett, who recently worked as a sideline reporter in ESL Pro League season 14, will also be one of the tournament’s casters.

