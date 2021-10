There is nothing cooler than dragons, that’s just a fact. Players love to don their Dragon Trainer Heimedinger or Tristana skins as they are unique, colorful and fun. It was truly only a matter of time before Riot opened up their art books and crafted some brand new Dragon-themed skins for more fan-favorite champions. Volibear, Yasuo, Kai’sa, Karma and Thresh are the lucky recipients of the new Dragonmancer skin line. The Dragonmancers are available on PBE for players to test out and get a first hand look at the in-game models.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 12 DAYS AGO