King’s X superfans, here we go: after 13+ years, at least one false start and a pandemic getting in the way, we will finally get a new album from the band in 2022. Speaking to Talking Metal, bassist and vocalist Doug Pinnick explained that the album is completely finished and has been turned into the label. The only hold-up is the ongoing pandemic, which he had mentioned was a major concern last year as well, citing the desire to promote any new music with a proper (and safe) tour. He said:

ROCK MUSIC ・ 5 DAYS AGO