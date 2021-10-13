Antonio Banderas tells how with filming like ‘Indiana Jones’ (and what he likes least about them)

Antonio Banderas, who a few weeks ago boasted of his daughter Stella del Carmen in San Sebastián, has said that in the next few days he has to leave to shoot a fifth of Indiana Jones. “Let’s see if I survive that experience“, has related the actor in The Hormiguero, after commenting that after the recording he will premiere a new musical in Malaga. The interpreter, who has fulfilled his dream of taking Madrid A Chorus Line, the play that he directs and that is starring Manuel Bandera, has explained what the difference is from a normal shoot to a blockbuster such as the film starring Harrison Ford. “I’ve shot movies in four weeks and sometimes less. This has been going on since June and I will finish it in December. Its deployment is huge because they can have up to five different units that work at the same time and in different countries “, he commented. In addition, the artist from Malaga, who has assured that it is fantastic that they have him in a project of such magnitude, has related that somehow in the end this type of fiction so great are “very impersonal“.