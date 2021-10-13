CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Anna Kendrick envies Jared Leto’s great hair – movie news

By Sonia Gupta
codelist.biz
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe ex from ‘Twilight’, who could star in ‘Pitching a note’, would like to have the hair of the ‘Dallas Buyers Club’ actor. Singer and actor Jared Leto debuts Dallas Buyers Club in Spain on March 14, but the most curious thing is that his colleagues by profession envy something of him beyond the Golden Globe that he won for playing a transsexual. Without going any further, the actress Anna Kendrick -who could star again Hitting the mark 2-, who has used his official Twitter account to express his enthusiasm for Leto’s hair. “He has better hair than me. I’m not even angry. He impresses me.”

codelist.biz

Comments / 0

Related
laconiadailysun.com

Jared Leto 'gassed' in protest

Jared Leto was "tear gassed" after accidentally getting caught up in an anti-vaccination protest. The 49-year-old singer-and-actor shared photos and videos of protestors clashing with police in riot gear in Rome on Saturday (09.10.21) night and explained he'd accidentally got stuck in the middle of the demonstration. He wrote on...
PROTESTS
Highsnobiety

Jared Leto's Dad Outfit Isn't What We Were Expecting

Jared Leto isn't a dad but he sure dresses like one sometimes. It's weird, one day he's looking cool enough to set the internet alight, the next, he's gone tourist. The House of Gucci star was spotted strolling in New York yesterday, dressed kinda elderly in a white shirt — looks like Gucci Spring/Summer 2017, perhaps? — straight-legged slacks, Brooks running shoes, some no-nonsense shades, and a shoulder bag from his band, Thirty Seconds to Mars.
CELEBRITIES
sacramentosun.com

Jared Leto surprises terminally ill patient with video call

Washington [US], October 15 (ANI): Hollywood star Jared Leto recently surprised a terminally ill Russian superfan on her 27th birthday with a sweet FaceTime call. Anastasia Petrova, who reportedly lives in Moscow, told the '30 Seconds to Mars' singer in a video obtained by Page Six, "I'm happy to see you! You're talking to me! It's amazing!"During the call, Petrova, who could barely contain her excitement, showed him a full-sized cardboard cutout of himself that she has had for a decade and the pair discussed pets and music during the call.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Anna Kendrick
Person
Jared Leto
Person
Kelly Clarkson
nickiswift.com

A Famous Actor Who Went To School With Meghan Markle Reveals What She Is Really Like

Before becoming the Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle initially rose to prominence through her time in Tinseltown. Starring as Rachel Zane in USA Network's "Suits," the former actor appeared in the show's first seven seasons before uprooting her life for royalty. She has also made appearances in prominent programs such as "90210," "CSI: NY," and "CSI: Miami," along with film appearances in "Get Him to the Greek" and "Horrible Bosses."
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Grammy Awards#Envy#Dallas Buyers Club
Outsider.com

‘The Andy Griffith Show’: Ron Howard Says Griffith Was in ‘Genuine Pain’ Over His Marriage During the Show

Now in their 60s, Ron and Clint Howard’s public childhood is now delivering again in the form of a new memoir titled “The Boys: A Memoir of Hollywood and Family.” But, of course, the famous brothers have their fair share of knowledge on both topics as they grew up sharing the stage in Hollywood. The two co-wrote the book and offered a number of perspectives on their careers growing up and their experiences.
CELEBRITIES
talesbuzz.com

Producer of Drake & Future’s Life is Good is dead at 25

According to a family member, Darius Hill, known as D. Hill, has died at age 25. Tributes poured in for the talented Hip Hop producer best known for co-producing Future and Drake’s hit single, Life is Good. His uncle confirmed his death on Facebook. “Today my Talented nephew Darius Hill...
CELEBRITIES
E! News

Inside Paris Hilton and Carter Reum's Epic Bachelorette and Bachelor Weekend in Las Vegas

Watch: The Blonds Call Paris Hilton the "Ultimate Blonde" at NYFW. "Nothing in This World" could top Paris Hilton and Carter Reum's latest celebration. The couple, who got engaged in February after dating for over a year, is one step closer to becoming husband and wife. On Friday, Oct. 8, the reality TV star and entrepreneur took Las Vegas by storm as they kicked off their joint bachelor and bachelorette party.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Popculture

'Dog the Bounty Hunter' Star's Son Shares New Photo on the Hunt

Leland Chapman may have left his family's beloved series Dog the Bounty Hunter back in 2012, but he is still following in his father Duane "Dog" Chapman's footsteps. Chapman, who like his father is a bail bondsman and bounty hunter, recently gave fans an up-close look at his day job as he was on the hunt for criminals.
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
Spain
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Celebrities
NewsBreak
Grammy
FOXBusiness

Bill Gates, daughter Jennifer share loving embrace at wedding rehearsal also attended by his ex-wife Melinda

Bill Gates was photographed sharing a loving embrace with his oldest child, daughter Jennifer Gates, at her wedding rehearsal on Friday ahead of the big event on Saturday. The 25-year-old billionaire's daughter is set to wed fellow professional equestrian Nayel Nassar on Saturday at the North Salem estate the Microsoft co-founder purchased for $15.82 million.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Rolling Stone

Anna Nicole Smith’s Former Partner Speaks Out: ‘It’s Vindication Time for Anna’

Almost 15 years after her death, Anna Nicole Smith’s former partner says “it’s vindication time” for the late model and actress. “I think Anna was misunderstood in a lot of ways,” says Larry Birkhead, the former Hollywood photographer who dated Smith and now raises their daughter, Dannielynn, in Kentucky. Birkhead says the recent outpouring of public support for Britney Spears has inspired him to speak up again on behalf of Smith, who he dated for a brief period in the mid-2000s shortly before her death in 2007. Speaking to Rolling Stone on the occasion of a new GUESS collection inspired by Smith,...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Page Six

Honey Boo Boo, 16, and boyfriend Dralin Carswell, 20, are Instagram-official

Alana Thomspon, also known as “Honey Boo Boo,” has finally gone Instagram-official with her boyfriend, Dralin Carswell, after six months of dating. “🎃🎃 spooky season 🎃🎃,” the reality star, 16, captioned a photo of herself and her 20-year-old beau at a pumpkin patch on Monday. The “Mama June: From Not...
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Jason Momoa’s Daughter Smiles Wide While His Son Rocks Look-A-Like Long Hair At Bond Premiere — Photos

The ‘No Time To Die’ premiere was a family outing for Jason Momoa, who brought along his son, Nakoa-Wolf, and his daughter, Lola, to the star-studded event. Jason Momoa, 42, was accompanied by two very special guests at the No Time to Die premiere in London on Tuesday, September 28. Their names? Lola and Nakoa-Wolf, Jason’s adorable two children that he proudly posed for photos with on the red carpet to celebrate the latest installment of the James Bond film franchise at the Royal Albert House. The Aquaman star looked dapper in a black and white suit and bowtie as he wrapped both his arms around 14-year-old Lola and 12-year-old Nakoa-Wolf, who also both dressed to impress for the event.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Paris Jackson Stuns In Blue Dress With Plunging Neckline At Paris Fashion Week — See Pic

The King Of Pop’s daughter looked gorgeous as she arrived in a shining, blue outfit for a fashion show in Paris, France. Paris is in Paris! Paris Jackson, that is. The 23-year-old model and musician looked beautiful, as she arrived at the Vivienne Westwood fashion show as part of Paris Fashion Week on Saturday October 2. Paris was fabulous in the plunging, dark blue gown, which had her many tattoos on her arms and chest on full-display. She also wore a matching pair of bright blue heels, as a man escorted her to the event. She accessorized with a pair of diamond earrings and a peal necklace with a pendant on it.
BEAUTY & FASHION
atchisonglobenow.com

Jake Gyllenhaal says filming with Jennifer Aniston was 'torture'

Jake Gyllenhaal fancied Jennifer Aniston so much it was "torture" doing love scenes with the actress. The pair starred together in 2002 film 'The Good Girl' and the 40-year-old star says it wasn't easy because of his real life crush on the 52-year-old 'Friends' actress. Speaking during an interview with...
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Denzel Washington Thriller Is Currently Netflix's No. 1 Movie

The number one movie on Netflix's Top 10 Movies in the U.S. chart is surprisingly not a Netflix original. The spot is held by the 2012 thriller Safe House, starring Denzel Washington and Ryan Reynolds. The film also holds the number two slot on Netlfix's overall top 10 charts, just behind the British series Sex Education, which had its third season released on Friday.
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy