Physician, alumnus underwrites medical school students’ white coats

University of Vermont Larner College of Medicine white coats hang on racks in anticipation of the White Coat Ceremony. (Photo: UVM Larner College of Medicine) Vermont Business Magazine No one knows better than healthcare professionals that the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic are far from over, but for University of Vermont medical students in the Class of 2025, there is a silver lining amidst the havoc wreaked by the Delta variant: They will have loved ones present when they receive their first white doctors’ coats.

BURLINGTON, VT ・ 11 DAYS AGO