Miami Mayor Francis Suarez, ambitious and eager to bask in the national spotlight, would rather not talk about City Hall right now. His brash, hand-picked police chief is alleging deep-seated corruption by some of the city’s powerful commissioners and claiming to have gone to the feds. Commissioners, in turn, have been slamming Miami’s new top cop in public, using a series of at times bizarre televised hearings to accuse Chief Art Acevedo of egomaniacal behavior and outline just how little vetting was done while luring the new chief away from his job in Houston.

MIAMI, FL ・ 9 DAYS AGO