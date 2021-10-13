CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
US to reopen land borders to nonessential travel for fully vaccinated

By Associated Press
ABC7 Fort Myers
 5 days ago
WASHINGTON (AP) — The US will reopen its land borders to nonessential travel in November, ending a 19-month freeze due to the pandemic.

The new travel rules will allow fully vaccinated foreign nationals to enter the US regardless of the reason for travel starting in early November, when a similar easing of restrictions is set to kick in for air travel into the country, reported the Associated Press.

By mid-January, essential travelers looking to enter the country, like truck drivers, will need to be fully vaccinated.

Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas said he was “pleased to be taking steps to resume regular travel in a safe and sustainable manner” and lauded the economic benefits of it.

For months, both Mexico and Canada have pressed the US to ease restrictions on travel. The latest announcement of the rule changes follows last month’s notice that the US will end country-based travel bans for air travel and instead require vaccination for foreign nationals seeking to fly into the country.

The new rules only apply to legal entry to the US, reported AP.

Travelers attempting to enter the country will be asked about their vaccination status by US Customs and Border Protection officials. At officers’ discretion, travelers will have to provide proof of vaccination which will be verified in a secondary screening process.

No COVID-19 testing will be required to enter the country by land or sea, provided the travelers meet the vaccination requirement.

The US will accept travelers who have been fully vaccinated with any of the vaccines approved by the World Health Organization for emergency use. That means that the AstraZeneca vaccine, which is widely used in Canada, will be accepted.

Officials said the CDC was still working to formalize procedures for admitting those who received doses of two different vaccines, as was fairly common in Canada.

Canada currently allows entry of fully-vaccinated individuals with proof of vaccination against COVID-19 as well as proof of a negative test conducted within 72 hours of entry to the country. Mexico has not put in place any COVID-19 entry procedures for travelers, reported AP.

