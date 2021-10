New bowhunting technology — like the Garmin Xero A1i Pro — is always met with skepticism, and rightly so. Technology is one more thing to fail in a chain of gear that we rely on to make accurate shots. There’s already a lot of things that can go wrong with a modern compound bow. For example, your drop away rest could fail to drop, your sight pins can bend, and your release aid’s sear can fail. All those things have happened to me at major tournaments or while hunting. Not to mention how screwed you are if you get to your hunting spot and realize you forgot your release, which might have happened to me too.

ELECTRONICS ・ 12 DAYS AGO