CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Recipes

Little known author who accused chef Elizabeth Haigh of plagiarising her 2012 memoir cookbook gains thousands of new fans, with HER book now set to be re-printed - as publishers remain silent

By Jo Tweedy For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 5 days ago

A little known author who last weekend accused celebrated British Singapoean chef Elizabeth Haigh of plaigiarising her memoir cookbook has gained thousands of new fans - and is now set to re-publish her own out-of-print work.

Sharon Wee, who lives in New York, published Growing up in a Nonya Kitchen in 2012, and has claimed many of the recipes and anecdotes in Michelin star chef Haigh's latest book, Makan: Recipes from the Heart of Singapore, are suspiciously similar to hers.

The book was swiftly withdrawn from sale when the scandal broke but both Haigh and Bloomsbury, who published it, have remained silent on the matter.

Singapore poet and critic Daryl Lim Wei Jie, who spotted Wee's original post and shared it, said he believed Bloomsbury had 'appeared to settle' with Wee for an undisclosed sum.

Scroll down for video

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26g5gd_0cPzQiLl00
Sharon Wee accused British Singaporean chef Haigh, a rising star in British cookery, of copying her anecdotes and recipes almost word for word prompting Haigh's book, Makan, to be pulled from sale.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Ej1r8_0cPzQiLl00
Elizabeth Haigh, 33, won a Michelin star for her work at east London restaurant Pidgin. She released her book Makan – which means 'to eat' in Malay – earlier this year to high praise - but has been silent since the accusations of plagiarism were made by Sharon Wee 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WaUaT_0cPzQiLl00
Haigh's book Makan was pulled this week from stores following Wee's claims that it copied her work Right: Sharon Wee's 2012 book Growing up in a Nonya Kitchen
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jOcHL_0cPzQiLl00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30E1B8_0cPzQiLl00
Singapore poet and critic Daryl Lim Wei Jie shared some of the similarities between the books' content on Instagram - and speculated Bloomsbury had now 'agreed a settlement' with Ms Wee

MailOnline has contacted Bloomsbury for comment.

New fans of Ms Wee have called for her book to be re-published globally.

On Instagram, cookthebooksnz wrote: 'Thank you for silently standing up for the countless writers around the world who have experienced what you did and were ignored. Please may there be a reprint…'

Another, loveleluu added: 'Thank you! Would love to buy your book! We’ve all been rooting for you.'

Haigh, who has won a Michelin star for her work at east London restaurant Pidgin, released Makan – which means 'to eat' in Malay – earlier this year.

It was widely praised, with Nigella Lawson even proudly posting Mrs Haigh's recipe for the Chinese dish Mapo tofu on her website.

Both books contain memories and recipes relating to the writers' Singaporean heritage.

The word Nonya refers both to a woman of Chinese or mixed ancestry and to a spicy Singaporean cuisine combining Malay and Chinese ingredients.

Miss Wee said there were striking resemblances between the two titles – and Mrs Haigh was accused of lifting 15 recipes and reminiscences from her work.

On Sunday, Miss Wee said Bloomsbury, the publisher of Makan, assured her that it is withdrawing Mrs Haigh's cookbook from sale.

She said: 'I was distressed to discover certain recipes and other content from my book had been copied or paraphrased without my consent in Makan by Elizabeth Haigh and I immediately brought this to the attention of the book's publisher, Bloomsbury Absolute.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bi1mN_0cPzQiLl00
Mrs Haigh (pictured centre) has become a respected voice in the industry, recently hosting a BBC Radio 4 programme about the MeToo movement and bullying in the kitchen

Miss Wee added: 'I am grateful that Bloomsbury has responded to my concerns by removing Makan from circulation.'

Bloomsbury has removed all reference to Makan, pictured, from its websites.

Online bookshop Cook the Books said it was asked by the publisher to 'quietly withdraw' the title from its site.

Mrs Haigh, who now runs an award-winning Singaporean street food restaurant called Mei Mei in central London, has become a respected voice in the industry, recently hosting a BBC Radio 4 programme about the MeToo movement and bullying in the kitchen.

The 2011 MasterChef contestant has also hit out at other chefs including Heston Blumenthal and Marco Pierre White for their comments about female cooks.

Miss Lawson previously wrote of Makan: 'I just threw myself into this engaging, welcoming and rewarding book.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Luddt_0cPzQiLl00
 The chef has not published a statement on Ms Wee's claims since the scandal broke on Sunday

But many of the recipes and prefaces are claimed to be barely changed from Miss Wee's publication.

For example, a recipe for sweet potatoes in ginger syrup seems to be directly lifted from the earlier cookbook.

Miss Wee writes: 'Ginger is thought to 'pukol angin' (beat the toxic gases and dampness out of you to relieve aches and pains). Hence, post-natal mothers were given lots of ginger to 'beat the wind'.'

Meanwhile, Mrs Haigh's entry reads: 'Ginger is thought to have healing properties – 'pukol angin' (to beat the toxic gases and dampness out of you to relieve aches and pains). This is why postnatal mothers were given lots of ginger to 'beat the wind'.'

The ingredients listed are also exactly the same. At no point is Miss Wee credited for her work.

Asked if she felt pressure to be 'authentic', Mrs Haigh said in an interview earlier this year: 'There is a constant pressure... I am Singaporean-born, I am British, I live in the UK, I run a Singaporean restaurant. I use English chickens, I don't use kampung [Malaysian] chickens – how can anything be authentic?'

The chef added: 'At the same time, I do everything with respect, which is how I have approached the topic of authenticity. It is food from my heritage, and it has a story to tell.'

Comments / 0

Related
BBC

Masterchef: Elizabeth Haigh's book pulled after plagiarism claims

A cookbook by former MasterChef contestant Elizabeth Haigh has been pulled from circulation over claims she plagiarised the work of another chef. Fellow cook Sharon Wee claimed Haigh's book Makan "copied or paraphrased" recipes and anecdotes from her 2012 book, Cooking in a Nonya Kitchen. Both cookbooks draw on the...
RECIPES
Eater

London Chef Elizabeth Haigh’s Cookbook Withdrawn After Plagiarism Allegations

Update, Wednesday 13 October 10:00 a.m.: This article has been updated with a new statement from Elizabeth Haigh’s spokesperson. The worlds of London food and international cookbooks are rocking after far-reaching allegations of plagiarism by a highly regarded chef. Cookbook publisher Bloomsbury Absolute has withdrawn Makan, the debut cookbook by Mei Mei owner Elizabeth Haigh, after allegations of plagiarism from Sharon Wee, the author of Growing Up in a Nonya Kitchen, a cookbook memoir published by Marshall Cavendish in 2012.
RECIPES
essexnewsdaily.com

Maplewood author delights children with her book at Meadowland Park

SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — South Orange children’s librarian Keisha Miller reads Maplewood children’s book author Charlotte McAllister Attenborough’s newly published book, “Zakir, Get Outta the Street,” at South Orange Newcomers Day on Sunday, Oct. 3, in Meadowland Park. Meadowland Park, South Orange Public Library. Maplewood author delights children with her...
MAPLEWOOD, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
Parade

Drew, Will, Barack and Bruce! Your Favorite Celebs Have Memoirs, Fiction, Cookbooks and More Publishing This Fall

Put these on your must-read list: moving memoirs, nostalgic musings and fictional serial killers from some favorite famous figures, like a former United States president (speaking with a New Jersey rocker), a 95-year-old EGOT winner, the world’s most-renowned chimpanzee expert and more. Best Fall Books from Celebrities. Drew Barrymore. Collecting...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Daily Mail

Normal People author Sally Rooney, 30, is accused of anti-Semitism after 'refusing to allow her new book to be published in Hebrew because she supports a boycott of Israel'

An award-winning Irish author has been accused of anti-Semitism after reportedly refusing to allow her new book to be published in Hebrew. Sally Rooney, 30, was asked by Israeli publisher Modan to translate her new book -Beautiful World, Where Are You - but the author allegedly rejected the request because she supports a cultural boycott of Israel.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
nickiswift.com

A Famous Actor Who Went To School With Meghan Markle Reveals What She Is Really Like

Before becoming the Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle initially rose to prominence through her time in Tinseltown. Starring as Rachel Zane in USA Network's "Suits," the former actor appeared in the show's first seven seasons before uprooting her life for royalty. She has also made appearances in prominent programs such as "90210," "CSI: NY," and "CSI: Miami," along with film appearances in "Get Him to the Greek" and "Horrible Bosses."
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Heston Blumenthal
Person
Nigella Lawson
Soap Opera Digest

Real-Life Soap Couple Split

Terrell Tilford (ex-David, GUIDING LIGHT et al) announced on social media that he and his wife, Victoria Platt (ex-Vicky, GL et al) are divorcing after 20 years of marriage. Part of the actor’s post included, “Vic, I love you and always will… Thank you for our marriage and now our friendship…” Tilford and Platt first met in 1998 on GUIDING LIGHT and married on September 29, 2001. The couple welcomed a daughter, Marley, in 2014.
RELATIONSHIPS
ETOnline.com

Zonnique Keeps It Real on Motherhood, Marriage and Reality TV (Exclusive)

Zonnique Pullins has a lot on her plate, but she's handling it with grace and a smile. The 25-year-old juggles her work on Fox Soul's The Mix, motherhood and a possible return to reality TV. Sitting down for a virtual chat with ET's Deidre Behar, the singer shares how drastically her life has changed since she welcomed her daughter, Hunter, in December and began co-parenting with her beau, rapper Bandhunta Izzy. The two are happily dating as they navigate this chapter of life together.
RELATIONSHIPS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chinese Restaurant#Publishers#British#Singapoean#Michelin#Mailonline#Ms Wee#Cookthebooksnz#Pidgin#Singaporean
The Independent

The Tender Bar review: George Clooney tells an uneventful but intimate story

Dir: George Clooney. Starring: Ben Affleck, Tye Sheridan, Lily Rabe, Christopher Lloyd. 15, 104 minsGeorge Clooney’s The Tender Bar is an ordinary story about an ordinary person. JR (Daniel Ranieri) wants to be a writer – but only in the vague, mindless way that every smart and sensitive child wants to be. Genius isn’t pumping through his blood. Or if it’s there, it’s biding its time. His mother Dorothy (Lily Rabe), would rather he go to college, preferably Harvard or Yale, and become a lawyer.JR, a Long Island native, spends his childhood moored in loving chaos, living alongside his...
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Bill Gates' daughter Jennifer, 25, reveals parents' divorce made planning her $2m wedding 'challenging' and that she required all 300 guests to be vaccinated and test negative on the big day

Bill Gates' daughter Jennifer asked everyone at her wedding to be vaccinated and take a COVID-19 test before attending, she has revealed in a Vogue interview about the lavish $2 million nuptials which she said were difficult to plan during a 'challenging' year 'with the pandemic' and her billionaire parents' divorce.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Books & Literature
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
Singapore
NewsBreak
Recipes
NewsBreak
Instagram
Kelly E.

"Each guy thought he was the only one." My best friend conned men and then she conned me.

Adult friendship red flagsPhoto by Omar Lopez on Unsplash. I’d always had a close group of friends but never an adult best-friend relationship. Then Jana came along. Jana was a tiny, beautiful woman with a huge personality. She spun around in her seat at church and introduced herself with a huge smile and the kind of focused attention that made you feel like the only person in the room. She held my arm as she talked, shared her life story, and wanted to hear mine. Our babies played on the floor next to us, apparently enjoy each other’s company too. Jana was bubbly and kind-hearted. She had a charisma that drew you in. We were instant friends. In fact, we were instant best friends according to Jana.
yoursun.com

North Port author publishes memoir about growing up in Malta

Anne Pflug has many fond memories of growing up on the island of Malta. She recently published 14 short stories about her experiences in a new book called “Return to Malta: A travelogue and memoir.”. Born in Malta, Pflug emigrated to the United State when she was 10. She has...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

250K+
Followers
2K+
Post
110M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy