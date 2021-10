Weather. Most people think of continuous sunshine when they think of Florida. There’s absolutely some truth to that. After all, it’s the warmest place in the continental United States. However, the state’s weather is slightly more complex than what its nickname suggests. Most of the state’s territory has a sub-tropical climate. This means that most of Florida experiences mild weather during winter, but some communities in the northern part of the state encounter short, mild cold snaps. Expect that the summers will be warm, full of sunshine, and humid. Regular rainstorms occur during this season, too, but the storms typically don’t last longer than 45 minutes.

